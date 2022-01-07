Study to look at feasibility of cross border commerical drone skyway

Michigan and Ontario have announced a feasibility study to explore a commercial drone skyway that would include cross-border connections.

The first-of-its kind technology initiative involving unmanned aerial systems (UAS) will explore the feasibility of a commercial drone skyway in three proposed areas, including an international connection between Michigan and Ontario, southeast Michigan, and any other suitable location in Michigan.

Multiple organizations and agencies on both sides of the border will be involved in the study, including the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network.

The feasibility study will explore whether small drones can be flown beyond the line of sight of a pilot and be used in operations like just-in-time delivery.

Raed Kadri, Vice-President, Strategic Initiatives and Head of Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network, says the partnership between Ontario and Michigan has been exploring technologies that will shape the future movement of people and goods.

"The auto sector is transforming very rapidly as technology starts to take hold and that presents quite a bit of opportunity, especially for us in Ontario and Canada. We're home to innovators and entrepreneurs, we've got a long list of innovation, especially in the auto sector. As the future unfolds, we want to make sure we're at the forefront of innovation," he says.

Kadri says they have to start somewhere to understand what the opportunities might be.

"Without knowing where this might go, that's the whole purpose of this study, to better understand what's in the realm of the possible, what do we need to do to get there and what do we need to make sure is in place as things move forward," he says.

According to a release from the State of Michigan, for 2020, two-way goods trade between Michigan and Ontario was valued at $60.1-billion, with the state and province each other's top export customer.

Kadri says Windsor is the gateway to Ontario and Canad and he believes there isn't a reason why as things start to unfold where Windsor doesn't have a major role to play.

"As the study starts to take hold, I think they'll be exploring all kinds of things including where things could happen, what landing points and other items including regulations, policy, infrastructure, safety and that type of thing," he adds.

The information gathered from this feasibility study will be used to further decision-making in preparing for the future of advanced air mobility in North America.