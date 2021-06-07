Study to Move Sandpoint Beach to Safer Area Approved by City Council

City council has given the green light to tapping into funding early for a study to move Sandpoint Beach in east Windsor.

Ward 7 councillor Jeewen Gill put the motion forward following the drowning of a 24-year-old man on May 22.

The move will accelerate an environmental assessment to move the beach east along the waterfront which offers safer conditions for swimming.

The city's 10 Year Capital Spending Plan had included $227,500 for the study to be done in 2024 — that study can now begin immediately.

The beach currently has a designated swimming area which is installed in early June and removed in September with lifeguards on duty daily from 1pm to 7pm.