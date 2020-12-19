Stun Gun Seized in Windsor Arrest
A Windsor man faces several charges after a stun gun was seized.
Windsor Police Service's Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation earlier this month after receiving information about a prohibited weapon.
The DIGS and Emergency Service Unit then executed a search warrant at an undisclosed location.
Police located a stun gun and placed a 45-year-old man under arrest.
He's charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and four counts of possessing a weapon while prohibited.
The man has been released on a promise to appear in court.