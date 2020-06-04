Subban donates US$50K to Charity

New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban says he's donated US$50,000 to a GoFundMe page set up for George Floyd's daughter, and that the NHL has matched the pledge.

Subban announced the donation in a video on his Twitter feed Wednesday where he also called for justice for African Americans.

Floyd was killed last week when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into the 46-year-old black man's neck for nearly nine minutes. He left behind a six-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Floyd's death set off mass protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the United States.

Subban said the ``narrative needs to be changed'' around the lack of racial justice.

Subban asked others to donate to the Official Gianna Floyd Fund (https://www.gofundme.com/f/gianna-floyd-daughter-of-george-floyd-fu (htt As of Wednesday afternoon, the fund had raised almost $800,000 toward it's $1-million goal.

files from (The Canadian Press)