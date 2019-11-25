Substance Abuse Strategy to 'Empower' Youth in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is teaming up with local school boards to educate youth when it comes to substance abuse.

As part of the Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, the health unit will be announcing how it plans to educate and empower young people Monday morning.

Medical Officer of Health Wajid Ahmed says the first program unveiled will centre on cannabis.

"Knowing that cannabis is now legal in Canada, we want to make sure that we're doing all the appropriate education and awareness, especially among youth," he says.

According to Ahmed, the goal isn't to lecture kids, but show them the complete picture when it comes to developing bodies and using pot.

"Empowering the youth to recognize what some of the possible issues are and stay away from cannabis as long as they can," says Ahmed, adding the program is meant to be proactive. "Trying to maybe do more promotion and prevention work, rather than actual work when people are starting to consume it already," he says. "All this work would allow us to target that individual before they even pick it up in the first place."

The announcement kicks off at 10:30am at the Windsor Essex Community Health Centre 1361 Ouellette Ave. Monday.