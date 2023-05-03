Substance sent to people potentially at risk of self-harm across Ontario

Provincial Police in Ontario are warning the public about packages containing a potentially lethal substance.

The OPP says the packages may have been sent to individuals at risk of self-harm in communities across Ontario.

The packages contain sodium nitrite, which was being sold online and distributed by mail.

Police are asking that if you or someone in your home has received a package from businesses such as Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode or ICemac to contact OPP immediately.

The ongoing investigation has found that packages may have been sent to more than a dozen communities across the province, as well as other parts of the world.

Sodium nitrite is a white, crystalline substance used as a food additive and commonly found in processed meats.

Intentional consumption of excessive amounts of this substance can reduce oxygen-levels, impair breathing and can result in death.