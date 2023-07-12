Substitute teacher found not guilty of multiple sexual assault charges

A substitute teacher with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has been found not guilty on a number of sexual assault related charges.

Aram Raihana of Windsor was found not guilty on five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference following a trial at the Ontario Court of Justice between July 4 and July 7.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit launched an investigation in December of 2021 into allegations of multiple students being sexually assaulted by a substitute teacher.

It was reported that the teacher was touching children inappropriately, with several victims under the age of 18 coming forward resulting in the charges against the then 34-year-old Raihana.

Dean Embry of Toronto was one of the lawyers representing Raihana in court and says with three of the complaints, the trial judge found that none of Raihana's behaviour amounted of any criminal conduct and he was found innocent.

"The final one was with one other student and the trial judge found there was significant reliability and credibility issues with her evidence such that he could not believe her evidence and therefore Mr. Raihana was found not guilty on all charges," he says.

Embry notes several of the complaints involved allegations in a classroom setting, in public view of everyone.

"For the bulk of them he was alleged to have touched students on the shoulder or back," he says. "With one student he was alleged to have touched a student on the chest, leg or thigh, which is always the much more serious allegation. But that was specifically the one that had the most reliability and credibility issues," he says.

Embry says it's been an incredible difficult time over the past 18 months since his client was charged.

"He's always maintained his innocence and so at the end of the trail when he was vindicated, he was very emotional and thankful myself, the judge and to have his day on court. To be vindicated like that was really great for him," he says.

In an e-mail to AM800 News, the Crown Attorney's office declined to comment on the outcome of the case.

Embry says Raihana will now have to deal with proceedings before the Ontario College of Teachers now that the court process is complete.