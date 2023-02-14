Subway sandwich chain is exploring a sale after record-setting year

Subway, one of the world’s largest restaurant brands, said in a statement that its shareholders are exploring a possible sale.

The announcement confirms earlier reports that the Milford, Connecticut-based company is shopping itself to potential suitors. Bloomberg News reported last month that a deal could value the closely held company at more than $10 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is advising Subway in the process.

The company, which has about 37,000 franchise-run locations in more than 100 countries, said that 2022 was a "record-setting year" and it had posted eight consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth.

— with files from BNN Bloomberg