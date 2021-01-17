Success for Windsor's Community Development and Health Services Amid Pandemic

The City of Windsor's Community Development and Health Services department has made some great strides amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spokesperson Jelena Payne says, while there have been several challenges, they have not seen a reduction in services.

"This would include social services, housing support, services for individuals experiencing homelessness, children's services, employment and training services through our employment Ontario office."

Even though a lot of in-person services are closed, Payne says a lot of of good work has still been done on the employment front.

"We have found gainful employment for over 500 people since the beginning of the pandemic and entered into almost 130 new agreements with new employers who are seeking workers across Windsor-Essex."

Payne is also highlighting that childcare centres across the region are still open.

"Emergency childcare services are available in 20 childcare centres and are available to first responders, frontline healthcare workers and essential workers as outlined by the provincial government," she says. "Emergency childcare has been extended until February 10."

Payne is asking anybody who requires information or services to visit the city's website or call 311 and their call will be directed to the correct department.