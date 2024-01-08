Successful 2023 for pet adoptions at the Humane Society

A successful 2023 for pet adoptions at the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, with over 3,200 animals finding a new home.

Over 2,200 cats were adopted last year, one of the best years for adoptions ever at the Humane Society.

The shelter also saw over 650 dogs adopted, and over 330 critters who found their forever family.

Despite a successful year, the Humane Society is still seeing a large amount of cats who need new homes, and so for 2024 they will be reducing adoption fees for cats five months and older to only $100.

This will still include spay and neuter, vaccinations, and microchipping.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Melanie Coulter, Executive Director for the Humane Society, says it was a great year for adoptions.

"There was more than 2,200 cats adopted out last year, and our total adoptions including dogs and small animals was over 3,200. So, a huge number of adoptions. It was one of our record years, not the highest year ever, but pretty close."

She says they're hoping to get more cats adopted this year.

"We're trying something new. This year, even though prices everywhere are going up for everything, we're actually reducing our adoption fees this year for adult cats or cats over five months to only $100. So, it's a great deal."

Coulter says kittens under five months old will still be $150 for adoption.

"Anyone five months and older, the adoption fee is now $100. And that still includes their great adoption package, so they're all still spayed and neutered, they're microchipped, they have all their age appropriate vaccinations, they're treated for parasites, so they're good to go."

The Humane Society also saw nearly 6,600 animals spayed or neutered, including 5,500 cats and nearly 1,100 dogs.

More information on available animals can be found by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides