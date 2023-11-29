Successful Black Friday weekend for Devonshire Mall

Black Friday weekend at Devonshire Mall turned to green Friday weekend.

Regional Manager of Operations Chris Savard says this year's Black Friday weekend was the best to date for the mall.

"Over the course of the three days, the mall saw almost 110,000 people over the course of three days representing our best Black Friday to date," says Savard. "That weekend is about 12 and a half per cent over last year's numbers so we're very very happy with the response."

He says mall officials expected a busy weekend.

"Obviously the mall's been trending quite nicely heading into the Black Friday weekend," he says. "Historically it's been a great weekend, it's probably the second busiest event for us outside of Boxing Day and in the state of the economy everybody was out looking for deals and there were a lot of deals to be had so we expected we would be busy."

Savard says it was a great weekend for Devonshire Mall.

"Retailers were happy, the customers were happy, it was an event free day," says Savard. "While there was a lot of people here probably the biggest obstacles we faced that day were just people having to be patient to find a parking spot but really it was a great weekend."

He says the mall is expecting a busy December.

Savard says the week leading to Christmas will be extremely busy as well as the week between Christmas and New Year's Day.

He says Boxing Day is the single busiest day of the year for the mall.

The mall has also modified its hours for the holiday season.