Successful heart-shaped pizza fundraiser benefits Windsor Regional Hospital

A funding boost for Windsor Regional Hospital thanks to Antonino’s Original Pizza.

The pizzeria's three locations in Windsor, LaSalle and Tecumseh were able to raise $7,168.

Antonino’s donated $1 from any heart-shaped pizza and heart-shaped cinnamon sticks sold in February during 'heart month' to the hospital's Cardiac Program.

The pizzeria started the fundraiser in 2011 but has been working with the hospital for about 15 years.

Joe Ciaravino, owner of Antonino's said earlier this year, the fundraiser has raised more than $20,000 since it launched.

Antonino’s also sold paper hearts in February.