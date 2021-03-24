Successful Launch of New COVID-19 Vaccine Booking System

The CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the new COVID-19 vaccine booking system rolled out with great success on Tuesday.

Theresa Marentette says seniors over the age of 75 used the system to book their vaccine appointment at one of the mass vaccination sites.

"Currently we are only booking three to four days to ensure vaccine supply," says Marentette. "If the bookings are full when you go to register, check back as new dates and times will be added daily."

She says the health unit will be receiving vaccine over the the next couple of weeks.

"Until mid-April we know what our vaccine supply is, until the middle of April," she says. "When we get a more regular notification of our allotment, I think it will be easier to actually book."

Marentette says if the health unit receives more vaccine, additional booking days will be added.

"So right now we're balancing the amount of vaccine with the vaccination sites and also we're ramping it up when we get more vaccine so our nursing stations, the amount of people immunizing can be increased," says Marentette.

The new online book system along with a booking hotline (226-773-2200) went live Tuesday afternoon.