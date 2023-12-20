Successful turkey giveaway by Wyandotte Town Centre BIA

Another success year of turkey giveaway's from the Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association.

The BIA held their annual tradition, done by the Board of Directors, on Tuesday afternoon, where those in the community came out to receive a free turkey this holiday season.

Turkey's were available to those who registered online, as well as some that were saved for walk-up's to the event.

Khassan Saka, Director of the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA, says times are tough right now.

"There is so many people, especially the newcomers, and this area, to celebrate Christmas it's a matter of giving. And this is why we're doing this, trying to spread the spirit of Christmas."

He says it's important to help each other.

"That's our mission, beside the BIA, everybody knows that they BIA is an organization that helps the businesses, where we are stepping forward and help even the residents of the BIA of Wyandotte."

Larry Horwitz, Chair of the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA, helps give away dozens of free turkey's this holiday season. Dec. 19, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Rusty Thomson)

Saka says he wants more people to volunteer and help others in the community.

"As a Board of Directors, we thought about not only the businesses, also engaging the community. When you start doing things like that [the turkey giveaway], you start promoting volunteering."

150 turkey's were available this year, up from 125 in 2022.

The turkeys were given out to those in the community at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Al Sabeel Restaurant.

-with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson