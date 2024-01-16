'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy and Quinta Brunson makes history

LOS ANGELES - A trio of shows, led by the HBO drama "Succession," have dominated the 75th Emmy Awards.

"Succession" won six awards, including best drama series. FX's "The Bear" won best comedy and won several acting honors, while the Netflix limited series "Beef'" won five trophies at Monday's ceremony.

"Beef" stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong made history for Asian American performers, while Quinta Brunson's win for comedy was the first for a female Black actor in more than 40 years.

The Emmys celebrated its 75th edition with numerous cast reunions and nostalgic cues throughout the night, with host Anthony Anderson and his mother keeping the show moving briskly toward an on-time ending.