Sudbury man caught doing nearly double the speed limit in LaSalle

A Sudbury man is in hot water after being caught doing nearly double the posted speed limit in LaSalle.

Just after 1:30am Thursday morning, an officer conducting radar spotted a vehicle going 98km/h in a 50km/h zone on Malden Rd.

The driver was stopped and issued a ticket for stunt driving.

As a result, the suspect's driver's licence has been suspended for 30 days while his vehicle will be impounded for 14 days.

The man will appear in court at a later date and, if convicted, police say he'll face a minimum fine of $2,000 and may have his licence suspended for up to ten years.

LaSalle police are reminding drivers that as your speed increases, so does the chance of being injured or killed if you're involved in a collision.