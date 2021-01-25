Sudden Death on Pelee Island Under Investigation

An investigation is underway following a sudden death on Pelee Island.

Provincial Police in Leamington were advised by Essex County EMS that a person was found dead in a vehicle around 9:15am Monday.

Officers from the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch and Forensic Investigation Services were flown to the island to look into the matter.

No other details have been released but police say further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.