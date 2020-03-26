Suh Re-Signs with Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year, $8 million contract, according to NFL.com.

The three-time All-Pro signed a one-year deal for $14 million with Tampa Bay last season.

The former Detroit Lion started all 16 games, recording 41 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks while helping the Bucs finish atop the NFL in run defense.

In other football news, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has ordered all 32 teams to shut down their facilities for two weeks beginning at the end of this business day Thursday.

The decision is designed to prevent any teams from having competitive advantages, as some teams were keeping their offices open while others had mandated employees stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak.



with files from Associated Press