Summer 2023 poised to be a busy one at Windsor International Airport

The summer of 2023 is shaping up to be very busy at Windsor International Airport with the addition of even more flights across Canada.

WestJet announced on March 6 that it plans to increase the number of flights it offers between Windsor and Calgary, Alberta.

The airline plans to run three flights a week between June 15 to June 29, and then expand to seven flights a week between June 29 to Sept. 5.

The flights offered by WetJet go along with new and expanded routes previously announced by Flair Airlines.

The discount airline will launch two direct flights a week between Windsor and Vancouver, B.C., set to run from June 10 to Oct. 28.

Flair will also provide three direct flights a week between Windsor and Halifax, Nova Scotia, running between June 7 and Oct. 11.

Windsor Airport (AM800 file photo)

Mark Galvin, Chief Executive Officer of Windsor International Airport, says it's exciting to see WestJet adding more flights for this summer.

He says the 12 seasonal flights to Calgary, Vancouver and Halifax equals a dozen 737 aircrafts a week, which can typically seat 180 to 189 passengers per flight.

"It's going to be a very busy summer with lots of choice for Windsor and Essex County residents, and beyond, for direct flights," he says.

Galvin says they are trying to connect people to the places they want to go.

"Obviously Air Canada is a great partner to Toronto and Porter to Billy Bishop," he says. "More choice and to make YQG what we really hope is for people to think of it first and say 'can I fly from my home town airport?'"

The additional seasonal flights are combined with existing flights provided by Air Canada between Windsor and Toronto Pearson International Airport, and flights offered by Porter Airlines between Windsor and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Windsor International Airport is located at 3200 County Rd. 42.