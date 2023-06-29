Summer programming begins Thursday at City of Windsor pools
As of June 29, Atkinson, Central, Mic Mac, Riverside Centennial and Remington Booster will all be offering afternoon recreational swimming from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Summer schedules, including information on learn-to-swim, aquatic leadership, fitness lanes, aqua fit and recreational swimming, can be found at www.ActiveWindsor.ca online.
Sandpoint Beach is also open with lifeguards on duty from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily, weather and water quality permitting.
Adventure Bay Family Water Park presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open daily 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Saturday, July 1, 2023, until Sunday, September 3, 2023.
Also, the city's splash pads, which are free of charge, are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and include:
- AKO Park, 4270 Alice Street, washrooms available
- Captain John Wilson Splash Pad, 3950 Ducharme Street, washrooms available
- Ford City Splash Pad in Garry Dugal Park, 1247 Drouillard Road, washrooms available
- Forest Glade Park, 3265 Forest Glade Drive, washrooms available
- Fontainebleau Park, 2960 Rivard Avenue, washrooms available
- Fred Thomas Park at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East
- Jackson Park Splash Pad, 125 Tecumseh Road East, washrooms available
- Kimmy Lucier Splash Pad in Mic Mac Park, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available
- Mic Mac Splash Pad at Mic Mac Pool, 1125 Prince Road, washrooms available
- Realtor Park, 1198 Homedale Boulevard, washrooms available
- Wilson Park, 700 McEwan Avenue