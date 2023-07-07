Summer tours of Willistead Manor runs throughout July

Have you ever wondered what the inside of the historic Willistead Manor looks like?

Summer tours of the Manor will be taking place throughout the month for members of the public to view the historic Windsor building.

Tours include the full main Manor House, the Paul Martin Gardens, and the new Coach House Historical Exhibition which shares the story of Hiram Walker, the Walker family and legacy, the formation of Walkerville, construction and history of Willistead Manor, and much more.

New this year, the Friends of Willistead are offering Willistead-themed keepsake items available for purchase as part of the tours.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Jacquelyn Capaldi, Vice President of Friends of Willistead, says the tour is around the entire Manor.

"You go in through the main door, and then off you're in the Great Hall, and then you can go to the Dining Room or to the Morning Room, and then you're off to the second floor to check out everything up there. And we really encourage people to go into the Coach House and check out that exhibit. It's really well done."

She says the new Coach House Historical Exhibition is a must see.

"It's the legacy, the formation of Walkerville, all about Edward and Mary Walker, the construction and the history of Willistead Manor. It's a permanent exhibit and it's supported by the Charleigh Charitable Trust, the Walker descendants, Willistead Manor, and the Friends of Willistead, and the City of Windsor, it really is a must see."

Capaldi says they are offering a wide range of keepsake items to purchase.

"We have a glass ornament, it has Willistead Manor on it. We have flasks, we have keychains, we have a barrel head that's just fantastic. We have black-slate coasters, tumblers, shot glasses, we've never had this much merchandise ever. And the public is loving it."

Tours will be offered on Tuesdays, July 11, July 18, and July 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. And on Sundays, July 16, and July 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost of the tours are $6.25 for adults, $5.25 for students and seniors, and $2.75 for children 12 and under.

Reservations are not required and tickets can be purchased on-site. More information on the tours can be found by clicking here.

Willistead Manor was built in 1906 for Edward Chandler Walker, the second son of Hiram Walker, founder of the world-renowned distillery, and Edward's wife, Mary Elizabeth Griffin Walker.

Edward Walker lived in Willistead Manor until he died in 1915.

Today, the 36-room mansion is a popular location for weddings, receptions, theatre performances, poetry readings, and other events.