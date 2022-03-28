Sunday fire displaces five people in Windsor

Five people have been left homeless following a house fire on Windsor's near west side on Sunday.

Multiple fire crews were called to the 300 block of McEwan Avenue near University Avenue West early yesterday afternoon.

Crews fought to extinguish the fire just before 1 p.m. and had the fire out by around 1:50 p.m.

Fire officials requested the public to stay away from the area while they battled the blaze.

Officials reported there were no injuries and that the damage is set at $350,000.

The cause was listed as undetermined.