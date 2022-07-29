Sundowners working to recruit staff for daycare at Windsor school

The daycare provider for a new school in Windsor's Forest Glade neighbourhood is responding to complaints being made by parents.

Sundowners will be providing before and after school daycare this upcoming school year for parents with children at Parkview Public and Eastwood Public Schools, which are set to merge to form the new Eastview Horizon Public School.

Parents raised concerns this week after being told in March to register for space at the new daycare, but just learned late this month that there are staffing issues and there isn't enough space available. They now find themselves on a wait list or looking for other options.

In a statement released to AM800 on Thursday, a spokeperson for the daycare provider says "Sundowners has heard the concerns raised in the school community and we acknowledge the frustration and uncertainty this has caused. The recruitment of qualified staff has been ongoing, and Sundowners will continue its efforts in the hiring process. Sundowners continues to work closely with our partners in the GECDSB and we are committed to registering as many families as we can to meet the needs of this community."

The $13.2-million Eastview Horizon is being built on the current Parkview site at 3070 Stillmeadow Rd. in Windsor and due to some delays will not open until early 2023. Students from Parkview and Eastwood Public School will begin the school year together at the Eastwood site at 3555 Forest Glade Dr.

A statement e-mailed to AM800 News Wednesday by a spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board states "The number of spots available is determined by the provider. Sundowners is committed to registering as many families as they can to meet the needs of the community and the GECDSB is working closely with them as they process registrations."