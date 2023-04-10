Sunshine and above normal temperatures expected this week for Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex can expect plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures this week.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Katrina Eyk says a warm air mass is moving up from the United States and temperatures for the region this week will be in the mid to high 20s.

"The normal for this time of year is 13 degrees," says Eyk. "So about seven degrees above normal. It's certainly not very common but it does not look at this time like it will be record breaking."

She adds the region can expect some showers this weekend.

"Looks like the weekend some showers will be moving in and some slightly cooler temperatures more back towards normal by Sunday," she says.

Environment Canada is also forecasting mainly sunny skies until Friday.