Sunsplash Festival returns with new events

Sunsplash weekend is here.

The popular four day summer festival in Belle River kicked off on Thursday.

It features a car show, a parade, live entertainment, a kids fishing derby and a beer garden.

The event is organized by the Belle River on the Lake BIA but has been on a two year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BIA member Tina Roy says the community has missed the event.

"There's a great buzz around the community and the community just loves it," says Roy. "There's a little something for everybody here."

She says the event is a boost for businesses.

"We actually spread the entire event all over the Belle River area," she says. "So today we have the car show going down Main Street where most of our businesses support and play a role in it, bringing all the community together down Main Street.

Roy says this year's event also includes some new events.

"This year we're actually trying something a little different, we're doing a volleyball tournament on West Beach and corn hole tournaments," says Roy. "So far well attended, great response so I'm looking forward to what the weekend will bring."

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the festival.

The event wraps up on Sunday.