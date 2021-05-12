Sunwing Flights Returning to Windsor International Airport

More activity is expected at Windsor International Airport this winter.

Sunwing has announced it will begin weekly flights to Varadero and Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba in December.

In a release Sunwing's President of Tour Operations Andrew Dawson says "Our service from Windsor International Airport has been consistently well received and we’re looking forward to returning for the 2021/2022 winter season."

He goes on to say "Our regional gateways including Windsor are at the forefront of our operations and we're excited to be offering residents convenient departures from their local airport under our wing."

AM800 file photo

The flights will run until mid-April 2022.

Flights going to Cayo Santa Maria will operate on Tuesdays and flights to Varadero will run on Thursdays.

Sunwing flights out of Windsor have been grounded since April 2020.