Sunwing 'incredibly sorry' after holiday travel disruptions leave customers stranded

TORONTO - Sunwing has issued an apology to passengers left stranded after winter storms upended operations but says "most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption."

In a joint statement, Sunwing Travel Group CEO Stephen Hunter and Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado say they are "incredibly sorry for letting our customers down."

The executives say they regret that the company "did not meet the level of service our customers expect from Sunwing."

Hundreds of passengers were affected by Sunwing delays, which began to pile up as it started to cancel flights on Dec. 22 due to weather.

Some customers were stranded for days in tropical destinations amid a flurry of cancellations, winter storms and a breakdown with the airline's digital communication service that left some flights with empty seats.

The company says it has completed all recovery flights related to holiday disruptions and has a plan to fix technical issues with flight alert notifications and communication flow to customers.