Sunwing offering direct flights from Windsor to Mexico and Cuba this winter

Sunwing is getting ready for the winter vacation season.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Windsor International Airport President and CEO Mark Galvin says the airline is once again offering direct flights to Mexico and Cuba this winter.

He says Sunwing will fly to Cancun on Mondays, Cayo Coco on Tuesdays, Cayo Santa Maria on Wednesdays and Varadero, Cuba on Thursdays.

Galvin says the flight to Varadero starts on November 16 while the others begin in December.

He says the flights are being offered four days a week.

"They enjoyed a great season here last year and coming back with a robust schedule," he says.

Galvin adds it's a busy time at the airport.

"There's lots of people traveling, lots of pent-up demand and we saw it last winter and looking forward to another season of giving everyone a choice of where to fly right from their hometown airport," says Galvin.

He says each location has different end dates with the last departure happening on April 10.