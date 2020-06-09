Sunwing Opens Nominations for Hero Vacations Initiative

A Canadian aviation and vacation company is launching a contest to reward frontline workers.

Sunwing's Hero Vacations initiative will give away 100 all-inclusive vacations to Royalton Luxury Resorts.

The company is calling on Canadians to nominate frontline heroes who deserve a break when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

According to Sunwing, eligible nominees can be health care workers, emergency service providers or anyone who has helped keep Canada safe during the pandemic.

Nominees can be submitted through the company's website.

The company will also accept nominees from public Instagram accounts.

Just share a photo of your hero with the hashtag Sunwing celebrates heroes (#SunwingCelebratesHeroes) and tag @sunwingvacations with a brief description of why they deserve a vacation.

Nominations are open until June 30.