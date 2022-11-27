Sunwing returns to YQG with four sunny vacation destinations

With the cold winter weather just around the corner, Windsorites can plan their great escape to the sunshine with new destinations out of YQG.

Sunwing has added four new destinations in Cuba and Mexico with direct flights out of the Windsor International Airport starting this month to escape the cold this winter.

“As the winter season heats up, our loyal customers in Windsor can get to some of the most popular destinations in the tropics with ease from their local airport,” said Andrew Dawson, president of tour operations for Sunwing.

Residents can fly out of home to vacation at top-rated all-inclusive resorts in Cancun, Cayo Coco, Santa Clar and Veraddero with plenty of sights to explore.

“As an important partner for YQG and the Windsor-Essex region, we are pleased to welcome Sunwing back for what we’re sure will be a successful winter season,” YQG CEO Mark Galvin said.

The flight schedule for Windsor will be:

Varadero: Once weekly from Nov. 17 to April 6, 2023

Cancun: Once weekly from Dec. 12 to April 10, 2023

Cayo Coco: Once weekly from Dec. 13 to April 11, 2023

Santa Clara: Once weekly from Dec. 21 to April 12, 2023

