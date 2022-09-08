Sunwing to offer flights from Windsor to Mexico and Cuba

Sunwing is once again offering more flight options from Windsor International Airport.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, airport president and CEO Mark Galvin says the airline will be offering four departures per week.

He says Sunwing will fly to Cancun, Cayo Coco, Santa Clara and Varadero, Cuba.

Galvin says the flight to Varadero begins on November 17 while the remaining departures begin in December.

He says Sunwing is going back to a full schedule.

"Monday to Cancun, Tuesday to Cayo Coco, Cuba, Wednesday's to Santa Clara, Cuba and then Thursday's to Varadero, Cuba," Galvin continued. "Varadero starts actually November 17 and then the rest pretty much start in earnest from December 12 all the way to April 19."

Galvin says Sunwing did offer a flight from Windsor last year.

"We didn't have our international clearance or designation back when they planned so they did fly but they only flew once a week and that was to Varadero and it did quite well. Now they're going back to what I would call a full schedule with four different destinations," he said.

The departures will last until April 19, 2023.

Flair Airlines will also begin service from Windsor International Airport to Tuscon, Arizona beginning in December.