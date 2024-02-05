Super Bowl opening night kicks off on Monday

(Las Vegas, NV) -- Super Bowl week is here.

Opening night kicks off on Monday in Las Vegas where the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will speak to the media.

Players and coaches will make their only public appearance before taking the field for Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Opening night is also the only time both teams will be together in one location before the big game.

San Fran is representing the NFC following its win over the Detroit Lions in the conference title game.

KC is making its fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons after a victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

