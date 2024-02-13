iHeartRadio
Super Bowl thriller was the most-watched program ever, averaging 123.4 million viewers


The longest Super Bowl game will also go down as the most-watched program in television history. 

According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, Kansas City's 25-22 overtime victory over San Francisco averaged 123.4 million viewers across television and streaming platforms. 

That shattered last year's mark of 115.1 million for Kansas City's last-play victory over Philadelphia and is a 7% increase. 

The game was televised by CBS, Nickelodeon and Univision and streamed on Paramount+ as well as the NFL's digital platforms. 

Some of the increase can be attributed to a change in the way viewers are counted, with out-of-home viewers from all 50 states included for the first time.

