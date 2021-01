NFL referee Sarah Thomas will be the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl.

The NFL announced Tuesday Thomas will be the game's down judge.

Referee Carl Cheffers will lead the seven-person crew of on-field game officials for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Super Bowl LV will be played at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time in Tampa on February 7th.



with files from Associated Press