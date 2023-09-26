Superstar Carrie Underwood to perform during Grey Cup week

HAMILTON - The star power of the '23 Grey Cup won't be limited to just the players on the field.

Country superstar Carrie Underwood will perform Nov. 17 as part of the Grey Cup Music Festival, the Hamilton organizing committee announced Tuesday.

The Grey Cup game will be held at Tim Hortons Field on Nov. 19.

Underwood's performance will be at Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre.

The Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival will run from Nov. 16-19 and feature both free and ticketed events. Underwood's appearance in Hamilton will be her first since 2016.

Underwood, who is married to former NHL player Mike Fisher, has won eight Grammy Awards and 16 ACM Awards, including three for entertainer of the year.

She's the first female to win twice and only female to receive it three times. Underwood also holds the record for most CMT honours with 25.

