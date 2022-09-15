Supervised consumption site location can't be changed: Bortolin

The outgoing councillor for Ward 3 in Windsor is taking issue with comments made about the location of the supervised consumption and treatment site in the city.

On Wednesday, candidate Renaldo Agostino said he wanted the city to revisit the location and would push for another location if elected.

City council voted 6-5 in favour of a motion to support the health unit's application to the province to establish the site back in May, and officials have already submitted their application to Health Canada as well.

Rino Bortolin says the location can't be revisited by the next council, as the application has already been sent.

Additionally, he says there's two provisions where if health unit wanted to open an immediate temporary site they could without council approval and they already have a secured lease on the site.

"The other thing that's disappointing is that this is a person claiming to run for city council for the interest of residents and business owners in the area. Keep in mind this location had the full support from residents, there wasn't one resident that spoke against this at council and there wasn't one resident that sent me anything against it," he stated.

Four area business owners did speak up in opposition at council, and Bortolin doesn't fault them at all for being concerned, but he adds that a lot of their concerns were around the current situation and not wanting things to get worse.

Bortolin says the site is designed to help mitigate the problems and improve the situation downtown.

He says the facts bear out that there was strong support by residents, businesses and the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association.

"This was a unanimous vote at the BIA that had support to actually endorse the location. This had strong support from residents that originally had signed a petition with 500 signatures against this location. That petition was ripped up and they worked with the health unit to come to a compromise, to come to a situation where the location was an ideal location."

Bortolin says the need is clearly great in the community, and doesn't believe conversations like this are productive for helping those who need it.

The City of Windsor support was for a federal waiver on a long term location, according to Bortolin, which has already been submitted.

"To bridge the gap between the longterm submission, because it's going to take a while to be approved, they can open what is deemed as a temporary site without council approval," he continued. "They will be working to open a temporary one in the meantime as they're waiting for the federal application to be processed."

The Consumption and Treatment Services site will be located at 101 Wyandotte St. E., right near Goyeau Street.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi