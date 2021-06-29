Suppliers Ready to get Back to Work Along with Windsor Assembly Plant

Suppliers will resume work along with Windsor Assembly Plant as production gets started for the first time in months next week.

Production has been down since March 29 because of a shortage of microchips with the exception of partial shifts the week of May 31.

Unifor Local 195 represents hundreds of workers at area feeder plants.

Local President Emile Nabbout says everyone's excited to get back to work.

"Every time Windsor Assembly Plant shuts down it will impact quite a few workplaces we represent," he added.

Nabbout says it's been a stressful few months for everyone.

"The instability was just a challenge with the chip shortage and the shutdown of those facilities," he says.

According to Nabbout, there is still a cloud of uncertainty,

"The members and their families, they can't just forecast. They don't know what's going on from week to week and month to month," he says.

Production is expected to resume at Windsor Assembly Plant on Monday, July 5.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi