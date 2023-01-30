Supporters plan rally for proposed CTS site location

Supporters of the proposed SafePoint consumption and treatment site in downtown Windsor will be rallying before Monday's city council meeting.

TJ Bondy is with The Windsor Speakeasy Podcast and is co-organizing the demonstration.

He told AM800's The Morning Drive, the site is desperately needed and wants to see it open.

Bondy says he wants to see the site start operating in March.

"At this point we're so far in the project and this is such a desperately needed resource that we're really pleading for people to understand that if this isn't the right site, let's get this open and maybe reconsider a site but it's so valuable to our community that's it's the wrong move to delay this project any further," says Bondy.

He says there is a lot of misinformation on how the site will operate and serve the community.

"For the businesses around the area, we know that the staff is required to sweep the area three times a day to enforce an anti-loitering policy," he says. "They're going to sweep for any discarded drug equipment or litter and so this isn't going to become a big gathering spot for folks who use drugs."

Bondy adds after the demonstration, supporters will attend the council meeting.

"The discussion is full of open minds and open hearts and we can think about the most vulnerable people in our community," says Bondy.

He says there will be speakers at the demonstration which begins at 3:15 outside of city hall.

City council meets at 4pm and ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino is expected to introduce a notice of motion, asking council to rescind its support of the site at 101 Wyandotte St. E. near the Canadian entry point of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.