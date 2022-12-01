Supporters take it all in as Canada's World Cup experience comes to an end

Canada's run at the World Cup has ended with a 2-1 loss to Morocco on Thursday morning, but Canadian fans say they're still proud of what the players managed to do.

The Canadian men's soccer team will leave Qatar still searching for its first World Cup point, having dropped all three matches in the round robin.

Thomas Mavrantzas was one of a number of supporters watching the game at the Manchester Pub, and says Canada showed their potential even if things didn't go their way for much of the tournament.

"I've stuck with this team through qualifying, I know what they're capable of. I'm proud that they showed that we can compete on this stage, every game we've been competitive. We've had chances, we've struggled to score at times, but we've been in every game and shown that we can compete on a world stage. Honestly I couldn't be happier with that," he said.

(Photo taken by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Mavrantzas says he believes the best is yet to come for Canada Soccer.

"Our entire team is so young and there's just so much potential. There definitely has to be some development in certain positions, I definitely think we need a couple of centre backs," he continued. "But I think if we get those guys in, continue with our development, we've already got young players that will be in their prime for the next world cup and I'm very excited for the future."

Another supporter Natalie Fantinic says despite not qualifying for the knockout stage, it was a great experience as a fan.

"Just Canada being in the World Cup is so special, and to be able to actually compete against these teams is amazing. We lost, but we played a great game."

She believes just the experience will do a lot for the game of soccer in Canada.

"Even my kids, I couldn't convince them to kick the ball with me. But after our first game against Belgium I had a couple kids in the whole neighbourhood playing at the park, so it's exciting. I think for everybody in Canada this has made a difference," she stated.

Canada will now look ahead to the 2026 World Cup, which they've already qualified for by virtue of the fact they're hosting the tournament alongside the United States and Mexico.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi