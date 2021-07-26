Survey Finds Pandemic Changed How Canadians Think About Long-Term Care

A survey from the Angus Reid Institute suggests that the pandemic has changed the way most Canadians think about their future with long-term care.

The survey finds that more than 80 per cent of respondents say their views have changed since COVID-19 hit.

About half of those surveyed say they now "dread" the thought of themselves or their loved ones being in long-term care.

Long-term care residents have accounted for the majority of COVID-19 deaths in Canada.

The report says those with loved ones in care and those without are equally likely to have changed their views.

Three-quarters of respondents say significant changes, if not a complete overhaul, should happen in long-term care, though responses were divided on how to do that.

Fifty-five per cent say they would be willing to pay an increase of two per cent in their tax rate to fund improvements to long-term care.

Three-quarters of respondents also say they would support making long-term care a fully integrated part of the public health system.

The Canadian Research Insights Council says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.