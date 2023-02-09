Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm, fed

GAZIANTEP, Turkey - Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria.

More than 17,000 were killed.

Rescuers continued their race to pull more people alive from the rubble, with the window closing to find trapped survivors.

While stories of miraculous rescues briefly buoyed spirits, the grim reality of the hardships facing tens of thousands who survived the disaster cast a pall.

In the Turkish city of Antakya, dozens of people scrambled for aid in front of a truck distributing children's coats and other supplies.