Suspect arrested after a Taser was used in an attempted theft

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect after a Taser was pulled out during an altercation with employees at a downtown grocery store.

On March 26 at around 9 a.m., police were called for a report of a theft in progress at a business in the 800 block of Goyeau Street.

A man reportedly entered the store, placed an item under his coat and allegedly attempted to leave without paying.

When the suspect was confronted by staff, he returned the item but then pulled out a Taser and discharged it in an employee’s direction before running away.

No one was injured during the incident.

Officers immediately searched the surrounding area and located a suspect in the 800 block of Mercer Street, where he was taken into custody without incident.

A 23-year-old Windsor man is charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized, carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of possession of a prohibited device while prohibited, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.