Suspect arrested, after colliding stolen pickup truck into LaSalle police cruiser

A suspect has been identified and is facing multiple charges, after colliding a stolen pickup truck into a police cruiser.

As heard on AM800 last Monday, a LaSalle police officer suffered minor injuries after a stolen, GMC Sierra 2500 hit the vehicle head on.

Plain clothes officers of the LaSalle Police Services, located the suspect in Windsor on Friday, March 18 and arrested him without issue.

A 31-year old man with no fixed address now faces seven criminal charges including theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, breach of probation, and driving while prohibited due to a Criminal Code conviction.

The suspect has been held in custody for a bail hearing.

