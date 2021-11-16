Suspect arrested after driver flees crash scene in Windsor

Windsor police are looking for more information as they investigate after a driver fled the scene of a crash.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 14, patrol officers were called to the intersection of Dougall Avenue and Nottingham for a report of a collision involving two vehicles.

It was reported the suspect vehicle, a green Ford F-150 pickup truck, had fled the area before police arrived, but a suspect and vehicle were eventually located later in the 3200 block of Longfellow Avenue and arrested the driver without incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

A 37-year-old Windsor man is facing four charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Police are asking anyone in the area of the collision or in the 3200 block of Longfellow Avenue with video surveillance to check their cameras for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.