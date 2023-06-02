Suspect arrested after shooting on Jefferson Boulevard

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect following a shooting in the city's east end.

On Friday evening around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots-fired in the 1700 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The suspect had fled the scene in a car, but returned to the scene and was arrested.

Investigators are asking people in the area to review their surveillance or dash cam footage for any evidence around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.