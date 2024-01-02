Suspect arrested after stabbing near downtown Windsor
A 32-year old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing near downtown Windsor.
Officers responded to an apartment building in the 400-block of Glengarry Avenue on Saturday, December 30th.
Police say the parties involved had left the scene, but surveillance video showed an altercation between two men and a 34-year old was stabbed once in the lower back.
A suspect was arrested three-hours later in the 900-block of Wyandotte Street East.
Charges include assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.