iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Suspect arrested after stabbing near downtown Windsor


AM800-NEWS-POLICE-ISTOCK

A 32-year old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing near downtown Windsor. 

Officers responded to an apartment building in the 400-block of Glengarry Avenue on Saturday, December 30th.

Police say the parties involved had left the scene, but surveillance video showed an altercation between two men and a 34-year old was stabbed once in the lower back. 

A suspect was arrested three-hours later in the 900-block of Wyandotte Street East. 

Charges include assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE