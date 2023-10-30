Suspect arrested after stolen truck used to destroy ATM in Windsor

One man is facing multiple charges after an investigation into a stolen truck being used to smash a cash machine in Windsor.

On Oct. 29 at 10 p.m., police were called to the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue for a report of a hit and run.

Once on the scene, officers discovered a drive-up ATM that had been destroyed.

As a result of an investigation, police say officers learned that a male suspect used a construction truck to smash into the ATM several times.

A construction water truck was located near the scene with significant damage.

Further investigation revealed that it had been stolen from the area of Lillian Avenue and Allendale Street.

Police obtained a detailed description of the suspect, and quickly located and arrested a suspect.

Following the arrest, officers found surveillance video that captured the suspect attempting to steal a commercial truck before driving the water truck into the ATM.

A 45-year-old is facing two counts of mischief over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and attempt theft over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.