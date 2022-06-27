Suspect arrested after theft of a vehicle 

A suspect was quickly arrested following the theft of vehicle which was left running.

On Saturday, June 25, at approximately 6:30 am, Windsor Police attended a business in the 3800 block of Dougall Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle that had just been stolen.

Officers spoke to the complainant who advised that they left their vehicle running while they quickly went into the business. He came out a few minutes later and observed that his vehicle was stolen.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle less than an hour later in the 3400 block of North Service Road with a suspect in the driver’s seat. They quickly converged on the vehicle and arrested the suspect without further incident.

Wissam Khiat, a 30-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $5000.

A stolen vehicle can pose a danger to the entire community. Windsor Police strongly advise the public that vehicles should never be left unattended with their engines running.