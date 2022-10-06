Suspect arrested after Windsor police cruiser set on fire

A suspect has been arrested after a Windsor police cruiser was set on fire.

On Oct. 5., just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a call about a police vehicle being intentionally set on fire in the parking lot of the Windsor Police Service facility at 3312 Sandwich St.

When officers arrived on scene, witnesses told police they saw a suspect set fire to the vehicle and were able to point out the suspect, who was sitting in a parked vehicle across the street.

Officers approached the suspect, who initially attempted to drive away in his vehicle, but eventually complied with orders and was arrested without incident.

A 40-year-old Windsor man has been charged with arson and impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol.

No one was injured during the incident and the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the arson.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene to put the blaze out.