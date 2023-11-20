Suspect arrested after woman allegedly followed home from a store

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to a criminal harassment investigation.

A 25-year-old suspect was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with criminal harassment and break and enter.

On Oct. 19, police were called to an apartment building in the 1100-block of Howard Avenue, between Erie Street and Giles Boulevard.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman was followed home from a store by an unknown man.

Police say when the woman entered the residence, the male suspect blocked the door with his foot and forced his way inside.

The man was confronted by a second person and quickly fled the scene.

Police say no one was physically injured.